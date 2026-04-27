The Case for Drinking Alcohol

I am not a big drinker by most people’s standards. I don’t do shots. I rarely drink alone. But a few times a week, usually over dinner or a long conversation with a friend, I’ll have a glass of wine or a beer. And over the years, I’ve noticed that those moments have a quality that’s hard to replicate any other way. Friendships that started over drinks i…
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