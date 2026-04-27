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The Case for Drinking Alcohol
Coleman Hughes
1HR 9M
We've spent a generation being told alcohol is poison. Philosopher Edward Slingerland says that's not the whole picture—and it could explain a lot about why we're so lonely.

I am not a big drinker by most people’s standards. I don’t do shots. I rarely drink alone. But a few times a week, usually over dinner or a long conversation with a friend, I’ll have a glass of wine or a beer. And over the years, I’ve noticed that those moments have a quality that’s hard to replicate any other way. Friendships that started over drinks i…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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Philosophy
Science

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