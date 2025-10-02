It is not often that the news gives you a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach. Today’s news from Manchester, England, does. Two dead and three others in a serious condition following a car and stabbing attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. Britain must now wear that greatest of ignominies—we have become a nation where Jews are murdered at their place of worship.

We await further information about the suspect and the victims. But we can say with certainty that this is a dark day for our kingdom. One of the darkest of recent times. For we appear to have been visited by an apocalyptic form of violence that we normally only read about in the history books. Next time I read about Kristallnacht or any of the other murderous events from Europe’s descent into barbarism, I will think: Like Heaton Park?