The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Oren Kessler
Oren Kessler is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and author of ‘Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict,’ winner of the 2024 Sami Rohr Prize and one of The Wall Street Journal’s 10 best books of 2023.
Tags:
Palestine
Film
History
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice