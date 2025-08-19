The Free Press
Get your tickets now to our next live debate!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
17
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Bud's avatar
Bud
1m

Spike Lee's "highly anticipated" docuseries about a repugnant football washout? Who are these people with the anticipation? How bored does one have to be to be waiting for such fawning racebait drivel? At long last, Disney has started seeing that a loser is a loser.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
1m

“The post came days after President Trump’s Alaska meeting with Vladimir Putin, where Putin reportedly told him, “Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting.””

—————————————————

I hope it is clear to everyone that Putin said the true thing about mail-out ballots being corrupt (the core finding of the Carter Baker Commission) because Vladimir Putin wanted scumbags in the US media to accuse Americans of believing mail voting is illegitimate because they listen to Putin…………

*clears throat loudly

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice