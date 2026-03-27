→ We don’t care what the voters say: The big debate between California gubernatorial candidates has been canceled since it didn’t meet Hollywood’s DEI requirements. But really. It’s too white! And so the debate between all these pale nightwalkers was called off. The University of Southern California apparently used discriminatory criteria to decide who got to be on stage, and that criteria was to select the six candidates who were polling the highest and had raised the most, according to CalMatters. Sounds racist to me. The voters are wrong, and their opinions do not count unless they produce a Benetton ad. The donors are also wrong. USC, a school famous for having the hottest, richest student body, will alone decide who is allowed to run for office, and it’s the cast of Euphoria.

The candidates are: Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco and Democrats Tom Steyer, Katie Porter, Eric Swalwell, and Matt Mahan. Okay, reading these names, I kinda see their point. Steve, Tom, and Katie? Is this a Little House on the Prairie remake?

Now, all of those candidates need to sit alone and ask themselves why they are not women of color. Once they decide to drop out and find a woman of color to march in their stead, then we can resume the gubernatorial debate. Or if one of them wants to go trans, that would be acceptable. Steve (Stephanie?) Hilton, do what everyone who applies to USC does: Fake an ethnic ancestry.