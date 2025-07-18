TGIF: The Client List
The Jeffrey Epstein Files: MAGA edition. Trump’s Coca-Cola crusade. Government cars for disabled Brits. A rare Obama sighting. Fillets of cod. Aluminum in vaxxes. And much more.
Upgrade to Listen
291
Welcome back to TGIF! This is satire. I repeat, satire. These are jokes.
But first, one thing that is real. As a new media start-up, we’re always trying to be on the cutting edge of technological advances. And so, five years in, in the year 2025, we have something truly special to bring you: an app! A Free Press app! It’s gorgeous. It’s simple and clean.…