Hello, and welcome back. You may not recognize me with my face transplant and Brazilian butt lift, but I’m still here. I’m the same old me—it’s just that now I wear this cheetah fur around my shoulders and I’m considering buying a de Kooning. As an investment! We’re still going to have fun here, though, guys, I’m still one of the gang. Like: Isn’t it a drag when a shark gets caught in your yacht engine? The worst, amirite?

First, some housekeeping:

If you no longer have the attention span to sit down and read a book, at least sit down and listen to our new podcast about books. The FP’s new show, Old School with Shilo Brooks, launched yesterday. In the first two episodes, Shilo discusses Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea with Admiral James Stavridis, and Jim Harrison’s Wolf with MeatEater’s Steve Rinella.

Our next live debate is coming up on November 5 and the topic is gun violence, so naturally we’re heading to Chicago. Personally, I’d never relinquish my Glock, but I’m looking forward to hearing the debate between Dana Loesch and Alan Dershowitz. You can get tickets here.

And now, for my own shameless plug: Tune in today to watch Will Rahn and I talk TGIF on our livestream. It’s at 1 p.m.—you can mark your calendars here.

As a garden gnome once told me in a fever dream, let’s do the fucking news.

→ All the ceasefire accounts are so quiet: There is a ceasefire! Hamas is handing over the remaining hostages. Israel is releasing hundreds of prisoners, and while the war isn’t quite over, we’re a hell of a lot closer than we were last week. How incredible is that? Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner apparently refused to leave Egypt until the deal was struck, and lo, it was struck! Trump was handed an emergency note, and you might think it said something urgent about the deal but apparently all it said was: “You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.” Which feels right for our mad king of crypto, our Great Orange who has somehow bestowed world peace upon us (which I am against: Hillary Clinton and I still want Greater America, in which we take the Mediterranean from its warring natives, who clearly have no idea what to do with it). Trump is mainly concerned about PR choreography, so to each his own. Anyway, Israel is beginning to withdraw from the Gaza Strip at long last. Meaning, if you believe that this war is, in fact, a genocide, then you should think a literal genocide is ending right now. But it’s odd. There’s no celebration. No D-Day–style parades. All the Ceasefire Now accounts are totally quiet when confronted with a ceasefire, like, now. Strange. I’m assuming maybe they haven’t heard the news. Maybe there’s no Wi-Fi on the flotilla. Or could it be that these peaceniks actually want a huge and very violent war in which Israel is destroyed and Jews are scattered into various global subjugations? Hmm. We’ll report back next week. I’m sure the ceasefire celebrations are starting soon, and I’ve just missed them.

→ New Trump coin: In case the Nobel Peace Prize folks fail to honor him, fear not, because Trumpo is honoring himself—with a new $1 coin for America’s 250th anniversary. It’s like the McDonald’s Happy Meal version of a Nobel Prize. After draft images started circulating, United States Treasurer Brandon Beach explained: “No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real. Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

I like that these drafts are honest. Like, he has the neck wattle. It’s true to life, by which I mean pre-op. If coins were made in my honor, I would edit that out.

→ I think the economy might be bad: The stock market is good, but is the economy maybe bad? I think it might be. We don’t exactly know. Because we’re not allowed data anymore, thanks to the government shutdown, but also because data is just hard to come by these days, what with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) getting a wedgie right now. Here’s The Wall Street Journal: “The Unofficial Jobs Numbers Are In and It’s Rough Out There.” Also the Journal: “In a federal data blackout, Wall Street numbers and surveys are filling the void.” And: “Private-equity company Carlyle Group, extrapolating from companies in which it owns stakes, said Tuesday that it thinks overall U.S. jobs growth slid in September from an already weak official reading in August.” A group, extrapolating, thinks. The Journal is like, we turned to a Ouija board and called our cousins, so don’t take our word for any of this. One stat to remind us that inflation is still in a bad way: About half of Americans report feeling more strained by grocery prices than they were a year ago, according to a new Harris/Axios Vibes poll. When do you think the BLS will release its “annual report on consumer expenditures”? I think never. They’ll release the report when you people stop expendituring on such expensive things, okay? The economy is whatever you want it to be; just pick a number, any number, and I’ll find you a Carlyle Group survey that can be extrapolated to that number. Don’t think. Just buy.

→ Book cooking in D.C.: The Department of Justice launched a probe into the D.C. police force, accusing them of manipulating data on crime to make it look like the city was safer. D.C. Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton said: “The police department is playing fast and loose with how they report their data so that they can report favorably to the citizens about crime, and I don’t think it’s fair to the city.” The cops, for their part, are flipping. I actually love how The Washington Post reports on these cops like they’re a bunch of rats: “D.C. police officers are feeding information to the Justice Department” and “the willing participation of officers in the investigations could put senior D.C. police officials under a microscope.” That’s the Post angle on this whole thing. Cops flipping, like little weasels. Don’t those cops know about omertà? Don’t those cops have any loyalty—they signed up for this! Sure, the narrative has been that D.C. is a beautiful land of safety, and sure, that might be a lie, but oh well, nevertheless. Which is also what I say when there’s an error in our books. (Just kidding, Paramount!)

→ Palisades fire started by arsonist: Remember the Pacific Palisades fire that killed 12 and destroyed some 7,000 buildings and homes, ripping through whole swaths of the city and releasing billowing clouds of debris and ash into the air? Remember how everyone said it was climate change and, alas, nothing could be done? The lesson was like: Don’t build such nice homes near such flammable stuff. But then it was revealed that all the fire hydrants were dry because no one had filled the Palisades reservoir. Now, authorities announced that they have arrested a suspect for starting the fire. Yes, 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht (lots of details here). Among the evidence, authorities uncovered ChatGPT-generated images he’d made, depicting a city covered in flames. One prompt:

In the middle, hundreds of thousands of people in poverty are trying to get past a gigantic gate with a big dollar sign on it. On the other side of the gate and the entire wall is a conglomerate of the richest people. They are chilling, watching the world burn down, and watching the people struggle. They are laughing, enjoying themselves, and dancing.

That’s, uh, an interesting interpretation of the assignment, Johnny, why don’t you stay after class so we can call your mom and discuss it?

Of course climate change is real (I love my warm winters), but we do use climate change as a catchall explanation for just about everything. Because the Palisades fire sure seems like it was started by a fire freak, then spread due to human error in leaving the reservoir empty. Like, that’s not climate change, honey! That’s humans being 1) bad, and 2) lazy. Also, I’m scrubbing all my AI prompts immediately; they make my Google searches look like DMV forms.

→ Illegal immigrant healthcare: As the government enters Day 10 of the shutdown, one of the key issues at stake was a bill that may or may not allow illegal immigrants to obtain healthcare.

Here is CNN in 2019: “Democrats Want to Offer Health Care to Undocumented Immigrants. Here’s What That Means.” And now, in 2025, a very important fact check: “Fact Check: Trump Falsely Claims Democrats Want to Give Free Health Care to ‘Illegal Aliens’ in Government Shutdown Battle.” CNN is threading the needle to say that Dems aren’t asking for free healthcare for migrants in this particular bill, but it gets muddy around state budgets, with states saying they pay for this healthcare only with local dollars, but feds saying that’s not true. Then there’s something with Alien Medicaid eligibility. I truly can’t parse it. This is like the economy: Call me when there’s an answer here. Good interview with Jake Tapper pushing Hakeem Jeffries on it; now that I’m a mainstream media mogul, I celebrate Mr. Tapper, my fellow mainstream media mogul. See you on the Cape!

NBC News jumped into the fray with “GOP Misleads with Claim That Democrats Shut Down to Give Health Care to ‘Illegal Immigrants.’ ” Now, a 2023 NBC report goes into how 25 percent of all patients in New York City public hospitals are, in fact, migrants, and that this is a huge funding issue. But again, hard to parse. Government shutdowns are like solar eclipses: They happen every few years, and I only realize they’re happening after I’ve missed them. Also: Only like 10 people understand how they work.

Me? I am personally pro–giving healthcare to undocumented (illegal!) migrants. Oh yeah, baby. Real opinions coming out now. When the 2020 Dem candidates were asked if they supported coverage for undocumented migrants and they all raised their hands? I’m one of those freaks. If you show up in an emergency room in the US of A, you should be treated, and in fact, I want you to get preventive care too. Dental? That too. Throw tomatoes at me; I believe this. But I’m also pro–being honest about it. Analyzing the stories about this shutdown is so confusing because it’s just Fox News lying and then CNN lying and I’m left baffled and really, I need to be focused on administering flu shots to this nice family from El Salvador. In conclusion: Keep the government shut down indefinitely. I got it.

→ Jay Jones is a total nonstory: In some disturbing text messages from 2022 that came to light late last week, Jay Jones, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general, reportedly fantasized about shooting then–Virginia House Speaker, Republican Todd Gilbert. In the messages, Jones wrote: “Three people, two bullets / Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot / Gilbert gets two bullets to the head.”

He was texting with Virginia Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner, who wrote, “Please stop.” Jones responded, “Lol / Ok, ok.”

Coyner later asked about Mr. Gilbert’s wife: “You were talking about hopping [sic] jennifer Gilbert’s children would die.”

Jones responded: “Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.” And: “I mean do I think Todd and Jennifer are evil? And that they’re breeding little fascists? Yes.”

I love the part that’s meant to clear things up. Like, do I think they are demons who will burn in hell? Yes. Do I wish a horrible personal tragedy would befall them? Also yes. The incident hasn’t affected support for his candidacy among Democratic politicians. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, expressed her “disgust” to Jones but didn’t disavow him. No one is disavowing Jones, and Jones is posting right through it. It’s business as usual. What’s a little wishing death on your enemies’ children between lawmakers?

→ You’ll never retire: A government panel in Germany has proposed raising the country’s retirement age to 73 to prevent the collapse of their pension system. I’m a workaholic but even to me, making 73-year-olds keep working full-time seems insane. Think how long it would take them to open their emails every morning at that age. That’s 50 man-hours per opened email when you factor in how many Gen-Z kids are going to need to step in. The proposed plan, which would take effect by 2060, would put Germany at the highest retirement age in Europe. The authors of the report write, “We will have to work more if we want to maintain the scope of the social security system without simultaneously leaving even larger burdens for future generations.” Work more? Germans are already the best workers you have on the whole continent. They can make a sports car with their eyes closed after 18 beers. About 20 percent of Germans are first-generation migrants, and 30 percent have a recent-migrant background, and I guess that number will need to go up to keep the German economy going. Poor Europe. The retirement report continues: “The retirement age must be linked to life expectancy.” And just like that, my MAHA era is over.

And now, speaking of breaks—an intermission in the form of a cartoon from Mr. David Mamet:

→ And you can never fire someone: Despite the single sports car, Europe has zero companies in the top 25 largest companies on Earth by market capitalization. The whole of Europe didn’t manage to make a single one that cracks in there. It’s pretty incredible. They’re just not part of the economic conversation. Instead, they dart in like mosquitoes to regulate American companies. They decide things like: Chargers in Europe will never be improved! The Economist has a brutal analysis called “How Europe Crushes Innovation,” with a paragraph you need to read:

There are two ways for Western companies to sack lots of people. The American one involves the boss inviting hundreds of unsuspecting employees on a Zoom call, offering them a few months’ wages as severance, and insincerely wishing them luck in their future endeavors (oh, and to have their desk cleared by lunchtime). The European method is more circuitous. Companies wanting to enact mass layoffs typically start with consultations with unions, representatives of which sit on companies’ boards in Germany. A plan social is drafted. Strikes inevitably ensue. Politicians get involved, and badger the employer into firing fewer people than it had originally planned, or to pay for its soon-to-be-ex-staff to be retrained. The full cost of downsizing is only known once labor courts are called to rule on the matter, years later. Meanwhile, the company in question often cannot hire more employees lest it be made to hire those who were just let go.

In Europe, if you hire someone, you are responsible for that person for their entire life. It’s easier to put a kid up for adoption than it is to get rid of a junior marketing analyst in Italy. A lot of this thinking is so sweet, in a way. Because fundamentally, a lot of people believe there is a category of person called Boss, and this boss knows everything, can make anything work, can always figure out how to make any company make money in any situation. If Boss has to do layoffs, it’s only because of cruelty. The boss knows how to fix it and they just don’t want to! Anyway, the rule is: Never go to Europe, and never hire a European. Except a 70-year-old German, I guess. You can probably still shake a few good years out of them.

→ Campus field trip: A University of Chicago professor was arrested and charged with violent felonies during riots at an ICE facility in the Chicago suburbs. Eman Abdelhadi, of the university’s Department of Comparative Human Development (which honestly sounds like a pretty racist field), is accused of aggravated battery against a government employee and resisting/obstructing peace. This is the same professor who in July said: “Fuck the University of Chicago, it’s evil. Like, you know? It’s a colonial landlord.” Fascinating. When did the University of Chicago get in on the radical professor game? I thought UChicago was one of the buttoned-up ones, but then again, I guess this counts as conservative thinking on campus lately.

More importantly, what in the heck is the Department of Comparative Human Development? Is it, like, hot or not? I actually think I’d be great there if so. I have some theories I’d like to share. Bar says with her new job I’m not allowed to talk about it, though.

→ Closed borders: According to new internal federal statistics obtained by CBS News—which, by law, I now have to say is a very great news service or I won’t get to eat dinner—unlawful U.S.-Mexico border crossings have fallen to the lowest annual rate since 1970.

In fiscal year 2025, U.S. Border Patrol agents recorded nearly 238,000 apprehensions of migrants crossing the southern border illegally—down from the 2.2 million made in 2022.

While you might think this comes from a nationwide effort, really the feds are on their own. On October 4 in Chicago, Border Patrol and ICE agents faced backlash from protesters. Police were allegedly ordered not to respond to the agents’ calls for help (the head of Chicago police denies this). Boys, I love a Chicago beef, but let’s remember you’re all on the same team here. It is interesting every once in a while, in our relatively functional society, to see a little flicker of what total breakdown would look like. Chicago PD versus Border Patrol would be quite a scene in our civil war, if that’s something you like to imagine (I just like to imagine the little burrows I would hide in).

→ Thank you for the organs, Canada: This week, an American man received a successful heart transplant from a 38-year-old Ontario ALS patient—and, apparently for the first time in history, that successfully beating heart was available thanks to medically assisted suicide. Like hockey and maple syrup, organ donations after euthanasia is something Canada excels at: In a 2022 study, nearly half of such organs were from Canadians.

As if there weren’t enough perverse incentives at play in Canada’s suicide spree, now there are these organs bopping around. Now Americans are literally harvesting organs from our suicidal Northern neighbors. I guess it’s America First, but I don’t love it. Also: No offense, but I feel like if I got a Canadian heart, I’d start obsessing over compost and having opinions about the CN Tower and craving Timbits. And I’m just not ready for that.

→ Speaking of the end times: Only 53 percent of Americans believe that fewer people choosing to have children would have a “negative impact,” according to data from Pew. Among Democrats, the numbers are even lower: Only 44 percent of Democrats were concerned. These numbers are going up, but wow, they’re still low. As Jonatan Pallesen put it—terrifyingly, although a bit poetically—“We are going to dwindle away into nothing. The life and joy you see around you will fade away, and our world will become an empty husk. We will look over deserted streets and see the phantoms of the happy children that used to play there. And only 53% say it’s negative.” No more waiting in line for the slide at the park in a few years, kiddos! All the swings will be yours.

→ FBI just investigates senators all day, all night: A new document posted by Senator Chuck Grassley shows that the FBI, under the Biden administration, got phone records for eight of his Republican Senate colleagues, as well as a congressman, during its “Arctic Frost” investigation. The lawmakers targeted, in a probe of “election conspiracy,” Mike Kelly, Lindsey Graham, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, Dan Sullivan, Tommy Tuberville, Ron Johnson, Cynthia Lummis, and Marsha Blackburn. They got everyone. All the FBI agents who weren’t tasked with smashing windows on January 6 were charged with tailing Lindsey Graham. The more famous Bari gets, the more likely it is that an FBI detail will also start poking around on me, and I just want them to know that I voted for Biden 17 times. I dug up bones and stole identities to cast more votes. I registered migrants and voted for them, for him. But you may want to sniff around Suzy—she’s got some skeletons.

→ Katie Porter speaks for all of us: California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter absolutely thrashed a nice and totally respectful local CBS News reporter, Julie Watts. Porter balked when she was asked normal questions about how she was going to get Republican votes. “I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera,” she said, after her tone had been escalating. It was like WWE with therapy-speak. Also, they were sitting so close? I can’t be the only one who noticed this. Okay, then video leaked of then-congresswoman Porter berating her staff in 2021, telling an employee “get out of her fucking shot.” She issued an apology about the berating that was the same as her previous apology about staff berating. Gotta be honest with you guys, TGIF stands with Katie Porter. Can’t explain why, but I do. This is the correct vibe of a government official.

→ Allahu Akbar: With the second anniversary of October 7 came the various celebrations of Hamas’s attack. Some protesters in New York stopped at the Trump Hotel to pray, while others carried a very big Palestinian flag over their heads. In Canada, college students gathered to throw their own celebrations in Montreal and at the University of Toronto. Back home in the U.S., Stanford’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine hosted a “VIGIL IN HONOR OF OUR MARTYRS.”

In England, the BBC said we have no idea why a man named Jihad allegedly started stabbing Jews at a synagogue (thank you, Metropolitan Police, for clarifying that “the word jihad has a number of meanings”). Eventually the BBC admitted that he “may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology,” since the attacker is reported to have called 999 during the attack and said, “I have killed two Jews in the name of the Islamic State.” I wonder what his motivation could have been? Inscrutable. Unknown, like the wind and trees. Lastly, in the warm, inclusive land of academia, a Rutgers professor defended violence against random synagogues. She writes: “Firstly, synagogues have been found to not be some benign neutral places of worship. . . . I mean, if they want us to really believe in their ‘Jewish supremacy’ and that 2 million indigenous people must be killed and starved for European Jews to feel more comfortable while they bathe on beaches that don’t belong to them, then I’m sorry, but any hate towards said Jews would be valid.” It’s worth reading the whole thing.

→ I Am Hamas: To top it all off, President Trump accidentally posted a Hamas statement as a Message from the President. Come on, Trump—we all know the truth. That’s written by the Drop Site guys. Don’t try to steal their byline. TGIF does not stand for plagiarism, even when it comes from the president. Katie Porter House Rules. Don’t cheat, and get out of the fucking shot.

→ Vials of liquid: In D.C., a man was arrested Sunday for standing outside of the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with “possible fireworks” and “vials of liquid”—which is a very strange, and kind of fun, way to describe a Molotov cocktail. Vials of liquid, possible fireworks, don’t tempt me with a good time! The only problem with this description is that it could also describe any cocktail—maybe he was armed with dirty martinis, or the Eucharist. If it was the former, lock me up, officers—this week has been full of crime. This is the church where Red Mass occurs, which is a Catholic Mass offered for all members of the legal profession—and in particular, the Supreme Court justices—to mark the opening of the judicial year. Sounds like he was just a random nice guy having a martini. Moving on.

→ Beautiful, if odd: Nicholas Roske, the transgender woman who now goes by Sophie and who traveled from California to Maryland to try to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was sentenced to just eight years in prison. In the ruling, the Biden-appointed judge said: “I am heartened that this terrible infraction has helped the Roske family. . . accept their daughter for who she is.” Wait, guys, are we doing heartwarming family reunions or are we putting a would-be assassin in jail? Like what’s going on here?

→ Social media use is declining: Social media use has been down consistently since 2022, according to new data published in the Financial Times. Before you celebrate Gen Z finally touching grass, my guess is that posting is simply too much work. When influencing becomes a career, it requires down time, unwinding, and vacation days. Posting to Instagram requires thought, care, and strategy. There’s pressure. The social media era is ending. Now, young people are simply consuming. They only have the energy to open their eyes and receive images, receive videos, receive messages, maybe forward a message, and then sleep to recover. So I say: Get out of bed and in front of those ring lights, people! Resist!

→ Candy’s latest: If there’s one thing about Candace Owens, it’s that she’s always going to one-up herself. This week, Candy joined with neo-Nazi Sam Parker in suggesting that Jewish writer Josh Hammer was somehow involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination. I won’t go into the details because it’s so unhinged, but suffice it to say there’s now a Candace-led mob braying for Josh Hammer, of all people.

Meanwhile, our favorite anti-Israel comedian-podcaster Dave Smith is hanging with groyper king Nick Fuentes on his podcast. Theo Von interrupted a recent monologue about how he would never commit suicide with the cheeky line “You hear that, Israel?” And the popular socialist commentator Ana Kasparian brought back the antisemitism of medieval peasants, wringing her hands, scrunching her face, and hunching down to do an impression of a Jewish person. In the midst of all this, Tucker Carlson—yes, you read that right—has emerged as a voice of reason, which is alarming in and of itself: “You do see it a lot online, where everybody on your X feed is talking about the Jews. How is that good? It’s not good for the Jews, and it’s not good for anybody else. It’s all kind of a species of mental illness.” Unlike the rest of the internet, TuckTuck claims to have “a million interests and concerns—in fact, almost all of them—that have nothing to do with Jews, or Israel. It’s just not an obsession for me.” Hate ’em? I hardly know these Jews you speak of (hummus people excluded). He’s not thinking about Jews at all, and he wants to remind you he’s not thinking about them now either, you’re thinking about Jews. Why are you so weird, bringing them up again like that? Okay, well, I guess if you insist on getting into it. . .

→ Good for Palantir: This week, the software company Palantir officially refused an offer to take part in a new digital identification program in the UK. Even Palantir has decided that England’s system—which would require digital IDs to receive Right to Work checks from the government—is a little too Big Brother. “It’s a program that needs to be decided at the ballot box, not in the company boardroom,” said the company’s UK head. I say: Good for Palantir. Three cheers for having lines they won’t cross. Palantir’s probably tracing my keyboard strokes. They’re definitely watching you watch porn. But even those freaks don’t want to get involved in whatever England is up to.

→ Amazon removes the guns from James Bond: James Bond’s guns have been airbrushed out of the franchise’s artwork for Amazon Prime UK viewers. That’s right, some Amazon executives in the UK decided that James Bond had too much gun, which is like King Kong having too much gorilla. How did they do it? In some images, such as for Dr. No and Goldeneye, the gun was digitally vaporized out of his hand, while others, in a more low-effort approach, were simply cropped out. That’ll do it. But in A View to a Kill, Roger Moore’s arms appeared to be lengthened in order to hide his gun from the frame. I’m so obsessed with this:

My fascination with English culture right now knows no bounds. I need to know every single person involved with this, especially the arm lengthening. If you’re familiar with what happened here, email me: TGIF@TheFP.com.

→ Maxwell Apartment: The iconic coffee brand Maxwell House has temporarily changed its name for the first time in the company’s 133-year history. The label will be known, for a while, as “Maxwell Apartment.” The company has decided to become more inclusive and representative of their consumers. From the presser: “The limited-time rebrand to Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste, aroma, quality, and ingredients—in fact it’s all the same except the name.” In this house, we believe in coffee houses. TGIF will not enter a coffee apartment. Not while you’re living under my Maxwell roof.

→ Marital friction: I need you to know that the Daily Mail ran a story about me and Bar explaining that there’s marital friction because. . . I’m a radical who thinks she’s sold out. “Nellie is upset because she feels Bari has gone too establishment by going to CBS,” writes the Daily Mail. I absolutely love this narrative. And it is accurate. Bar comes in the door, and I say, “Good evening to my libtard legacy media wife.” I ask if she’s editing Biden’s stutter out again today. Bar just shuffles away. It works for us. Love won!

TGIF brought to you by Suzy Weiss, Evan Gardner, Olly Wiseman, Natalie Ballard, and Ryan Chowdhury.

And where do you TG? As always, send pics to TGIF@TheFP.com.

Madison writes: TGIF with my Maine Coon in Savannah, GA, poised and ready to get this government in shape.

Chris writes: Married 35 years & still spending our Fridays together!

Anderson writes: TGIF from Yichun, China!

Alex writes: TGIF’ing at the Annapolis boat show on a gorgeous Friday afternoon.

Kara writes: Catching up on TGIF at cocktail hour.

Brian writes: TGIF’ing from Venice after a day of striking transit workers.

Stephen writes: Reading my TGIF while flying from DEN to BWI in seat 20A for the Air Force at Navy game in Annapolis. Wondering if Sec War will be there?

Walter writes: TGIF from my office patio in Houston, TX.

Sidney writes: TGIF’ing from the dreaded 3-hour glucose tolerance test while 30 weeks pregnant. Apparently, the government can shut down, but I can’t even get a footrest.

Jeffrey writes: TGIF while having lunch on the bay!

TGIF!