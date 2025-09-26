Welcome back. This is our weekly satirical take on headlines that deserve nothing less.

→ John Brown Club is back: In what seems like an effort to kill ICE officers, a young man allegedly shot a few ICE detainees, killing one and injuring two. The shooter was then found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say. The words “ANTI-ICE” were written on a bullet found by investigators, which is a little on the nose but I’m listening. The FBI announced on Thursday that the shooter left a note saying: “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror.” The morbid game now is to argue over whether he’s a left-wing lunatic or a right-wing lunatic, a game Vice President J.D. Vance and Pod Save America’s Jon Favreau played this week, in a real kumbaya moment for everyone involved. This killer does feel super left-wing, given the “ANTI-ICE” messages and desire for them to feel fear. That said, the rule for the left is that any white man with a gun is considered a right-wing vigilante by default, so J.D. and Jon can both be correct for their fans. And I can promise you one thing: The mainstream media will make sure that this is as hard to understand as humanly possible.