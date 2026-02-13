Hello and welcome back to TGIF, the only source of biased news left in America.

For our Southern friends: On March 9, The Free Press is coming to Atlanta—to Ebenezer Baptist Church—with Ambassador Andrew Young, who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr., and Jonathan Eig, the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of King: A Life. Leading the conversation will be the great Coleman Hughes. Tickets are here!

→ Where is Nancy Guthrie!: America this week is gripped by the hunt for Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mom, who appears to have been kidnapped. The strangest part right now is the video footage of the person who could have been involved in her disappearance. They waddle up to the house, a little knock-kneed. They’re masked and gloved, their eyebrows appear trimmed, and there’s a gun in a holster around their waist. But the gun is holstered right over the crotch, sort of bouncing loosely. The person sees the doorbell camera and waddles away into the shrubs to grab some plants and cover it up. What I’m saying is this all just looks kind of amateur? Wouldn’t a professional have known there was a doorbell camera? A professional definitely would have known how to holster a gun. And I’ll be honest, I’d rather be kidnapped by a professional. The wandering, slow, sloppy nature of this person alarmed me more than anything.

I don’t know about other cohorts, but America’s moms are united in panic over this situation. After preschool drop-off, a group of us were standing around hoping someone had a tidbit of new information. One mom apparently hit rock bottom when she was up after midnight just watching a livestream of a Tucson hospital. FaceTimes with my mother-in-law have turned into press conferences over the latest in the Guthrie case. We need to find Nancy. If we live in a country where Nancy Guthrie isn’t safe, then we need to burn the whole thing down. TGIF stands with the Guthrie family. Bring her home.