Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Antisemitism
Europe
Israel
Ben Freeman has it right - leave immediately. Best of luck to him and his family. The UK will be worse off without the Jews.

I don't even think this is so much that Brits are so antisemitic, although I'm sure some are. I think it's that they are afraid of the Muslims among them. If they won't, as a nation, stand up against the gang rape of vulnerable girls, what are a few dead Jews in the name of appeasement?

The British ruling class disgusts me. They can't even get the pro-Hamas lunatics to postpone a London rally, and many celebrated the Manchester terrorist attack. The latest one, that is.

Anyone interested in some background on the Palestinian's long term PR plan should read Gary Wexler's essay The Inside Story of How Palestinians Took Over the World which was published in the Jewish Journal shortly after 10/7. Wexler was working for the Ford Foundation investigating the possibility of funding joint ventures with Israelis and Palestinians. His essay describes a chilling interview with a purported Palestinian who turned out to be a member of the Syrian Secret service. The "Palestinian" told Wexler of the Palestinian's brilliant public relations plan which, in retrospect, succeeded beyond belief. We are living with the results. jewishjournal dot com/commentary/columnist/365220/the-inside-story-of-how-palestinians-took-over-the-world/

