Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
Ted Cruz: TikTok’s Return Would Be a ‘Very Dangerous Situation’
The Free Press
1M
As Trump prepares to take office, the MAGA movement is divided over the app. ‘Their kids are studying calculus and our kids are being told to chew Tide Pods.’

The Free Press is in D.C. for inauguration weekend, and the one thing dominating the conversation—even more than president-elect Trump—is TikTok.

On January 17, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Congress’s law forcing a divestiture of TikTok “is necessary to address [Congress’s] well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary” and thus did not violate the First Amendment. This meant that TikTok, since it had failed to secure a sale to a buyer not controlled by a “foreign adversary,” needed to shut down by Sunday.

On Saturday, TikTok announced that the app was going dark. Soon thereafter, news broke that president-elect Trump might even be open to nationalizing half the social-media app.

Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment