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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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Taylor Swift
Weddings
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Julie's avatar
Julie
just now

Don't you think that if it is your wedding you should have it the way you want? Maybe many of us don't agree, but it was her wedding after all.

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TriciaandHerDog's avatar
TriciaandHerDog
2m

Given Ms. Swift's considerable fortune (which she earned herself and I do not begrudge this) does she qualify as an oligarch?

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