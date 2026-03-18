Sweden Is Letting Gangs Get Away with Murder
The Scandinavian country prides itself on its human rights legislation, but its child safety laws are helping usher in a wave of child violence.
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Sweden is a country that prides itself on being a beacon of children’s rights. Swedes tend to take great joy in reminding people of the fact that, almost half a century ago, our country was the first in the world to outlaw corporal punishment. And this tradition has remained to this day.
In 2020, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was incorporated into Swedish law, which was widely regarded as a reinforcement of Sweden’s status as one of the world’s foremost promoters of children’s welfare.
But in recent years, Sweden is also a country where violent gangs, largely based in immigrant neighborhoods, are grooming children to commit serious crimes.
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