It’s been another bizarre week, online and otherwise. While you, hopefully, were staring off into the ocean, or at least enjoying a cold beverage on a patio, I was tunneling deep into an alternate reality where Kamala Harris is president. Let me take you there.

The Left-Wing Version of QAnon Is Here

Are we heading toward World War III? Not according to Gia Prism, a self-proclaimed psychic, and the founder of a movement that’s the closest thing the left has to QAnon.

It’s called the “4 a.m. Club.”

It isn’t about getting up before the sun to go on a run or to get a head start on work, but rather a confederation of spiritually inclined women who all claim to have woken up suddenly around 4 a.m. on November 6 with a sinking feeling that Donald Trump had won the election. Checking their phones, their feminine intuitions were confirmed. Except that they don’t really believe that he won. Stick with me here. The 4 a.m. Clubbers believe that, really, we might be living in an alternate reality where Trump is president. At 4 a.m. on November 6, 2024 is when the timelines “split.” And it’s only a matter of time before we all realize it and get back on the “correct” timeline, where Trump failed and Harris took her rightful place as chief executive.

“I have been steadfast, so rock-solid in my belief that she won, and it was only a matter of time before we all got onto that timeline,” said one member, @KelleyDaring, who posts on TikTok. “My friends have looked at me like I’m crazy and told me I’m delusional.”

And then she found the others just like her. “Those of us in the 4 a.m. Club viscerally experienced that timeline split.”

“This is the vision, this is the light that we have been holding,” another 4 a.m.-er explained.

There are hundreds of videos with millions of views on 4 a.m. Club videos on TikTok, and additional chatter on left-wing Reddit; and their popularity has only grown since Trump’s inauguration. A lot of them are made by self-proclaimed witches, mystics, mediums, clairvoyants, intuitives, and the like. Many, it seems, are nurses with autoimmune disorders.