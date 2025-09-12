The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, covering breaking news, higher education, Gen Z, and culture. Maya began at The Free Press as an intern during her time as an undergraduate at Columbia University. She went on to serve as the company's Chief of Staff. She is a 2025 recipient of the Robert Novak Journalism Fellowship.
Sean Fischer
Sean Fischer is Bari Weiss’s Chief of Staff at The Free Press. He was previously a fellow at the Hertog Foundation and is a recent graduate of Brown University, where he studied religion and founded a civil discourse organization.
Tags:
Charlie Kirk
Political Violence
Gen Z

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice