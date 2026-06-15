The Free Press
Celebrate "America at 250" In Style
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Sam Quinones
Sam Quinones is an independent journalist and author of five books of narrative nonfiction. A veteran reporter on immigration, gangs, and drug trafficking, he spent ten years as a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, preceded by a decade of freelance reporting in Mexico. He publishes the Dreamland newsletter at samquinones.substack.com.
Tags:
Los Angeles
Homelessness
Crime
Drugs
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice