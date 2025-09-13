Spencer Cox and Bernie Sanders Rise to the Moment
In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Utah’s Republican governor and Vermont’s progressive senator have both treated us like adults.
Upgrade to Listen
9
On Friday morning, the Republican governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, gave a speech that Americans have been waiting for nearly a decade.
It came at a press conference at which authorities announced the arrest of Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter in Wednesday’s fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.