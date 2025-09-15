Is there a way back? That was the question Free Press columnist Matthew Continetti posed in the hours after Charlie Kirk’s assassination last Wednesday.

What occurred to Matt in the immediate aftermath of that tragedy, and what has only grown clearer since then, was this: “Kirk’s death feels like a watershed. It is the most stunning evidence we have to date that America is becoming two nations, divided not only by politics but by culture, lifestyle, psychology, and epistemology.”

Where to start with a problem so big? It’s one thing to say we need to lower the temperature, as so many have in the days since Kirk’s death, but how do we actually do that? How do we bring America back from the brink?

Like you, those are the questions we’ve been asking in these dark days. And like you, we’ve been reaching out to some of the people we trust most to find out what they think.

Today, we offer you their answers.