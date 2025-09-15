The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Political Violence
Make a comment
Comments
4
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
J Abely's avatar
J Abely
just now

Kirk’s murder was terrible. But it’s not the end of America.

Someone will fill Charlie’s role. Life goes on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C. Stone's avatar
C. Stone
8m

To globalize the intifada doesn’t just mean expand the war on the Jews to the four corners of the earth, it means spread the uprising and violent overthrow of western democracies. Charlie Kirk was a victim of the global intifada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice