As I write these words, Israel is under attack by Iran. All of my friends in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem are huddled with their families in bomb shelters. Some alarming eyewitness video showed missile impacts and interceptions in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area.

Iran promised a “bitter, painful” response—to what extent that promise will be fulfilled is what all Israelis and everyone concerned for those at the front line of the free world are wondering tonight.

It’s too soon to say how this will ultimately all shake out. What we can say with confidence is that this is a seismic, world-historical event. And it’s one we are built to cover.

The Free Press has access to the best historians, analysts, and reporters in the world. And today, we’re bringing them straight to your inbox: Niall Ferguson with the big-picture historical perspective; Michael Doran on how Israel pulled off what he calls the “ultimate deception”; Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad on how those who hunted her are finally becoming the hunted; Matthew Continetti on the political dimensions of this strike; and, from Israel, Amit Segal on Bibi Netanyahu’s masterstroke. Also: a thought-provoking conversation between Haviv Rettig Gur and Eli Lake.

And there will be much more in the coming days. So to support the work we do, please become a paid subscriber today:

Let’s dive in.

Niall Ferguson: Israel’s Attack Restores the Credibility of the West Niall Ferguson, Harry Halem, and Marcus Hendriks Who better to put the war in its proper context than Niall Ferguson, one of the world’s greatest historians? Niall dives into why Israel was compelled to attack and what it means for the West, and widens the aperture to explain how this fits into the global conflict we’ve been in since 2018: Cold War II. Read full story

The Ultimate Deception: How Trump and Bibi Outfoxed Iran Michael Doran One thing about Israel’s strike is clear: Iran was caught off guard. Why did these seasoned Iranian officers—veteran warriors, intelligence chiefs, regime survivors—lower their guard so completely? How did Israel achieve strategic surprise? Michael Doran—one of the sharpest analysts of the region—offers an answer in his essay for us today. Read his analysis to find out how Israel hid its strategy in plain sight

Read full story

Masih Alinejad: At Last, Those Who Hunt Me Are the Hunted Masih Alinejad “I’ve spent the past four years of my life being hunted by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards,” writes author and activist Masih Alinejad. “They sent agents to kidnap me from my home in New York. They hired assassins to kill me on American soil. If not for the FBI’s protection—and the more than 21 safe houses I have shuttled between over the past few years—I might not be alive to write these words.”



Read Masih’s reflections on a moment that isn’t just political—it’s deeply personal. Read full story

Matthew Continetti: Donald Trump Sides with Israel—and Rejects the Restrainers Matthew Continetti By tacitly supporting Israel’s strike on Iran, Donald Trump has taken a side in maybe the fiercest fight on the American right. Matt, who literally wrote the book on the American right, explains why—and what it means for the MAGA “restrainers” like Tucker Carlson, who thought the president was on their side. Read full story

Amit Segal: How the Iran Strikes Seal Netanyahu’s Legacy Amit Segal Amit is one of Israel’s leading journalists. Today, he looks at Israeli prime minister Bibi Netanyahu—whose political career looked like it might be finished just a few days ago. Amit explains why Netanyahu’s decision to hit Iran was years in the making, and why this week will define his legacy. Read full story

Eli Lake and Haviv Rettig Gur: What Comes Next? Eli Lake Don’t miss this discussion between Eli Lake and leading Israeli commentator Haviv Rettig Gur on the attack, the Iranian response, and whether the U.S. will get directly involved. It’s a must-watch at this pivotal moment. Read full story

Before we go, I want to wish a happy Father’s Day to all our readers. We live in dangerous times, but I hope you all get a chance to kick back with your families this weekend. And please keep your eyes peeled for some wonderful essays from some Free Press fathers this weekend, including Joe Nocera and Peter Savodnik. I guarantee they’ll make you cry. And if you’re still searching for the perfect Father’s Day gift, how about a Free Press subscription?

Have a wonderful weekend. And say a prayer for peace in Jerusalem.