Languishing in cockroach-infested apartments, walking miles to the grocery store for food, and eating just one meal a day to save money. This is life in America for some newly arrived Afrikaner refugees from South Africa.

“There were people slumped over everywhere from using fentanyl and prostitution happening on the street corners,” said a former farmer who arrived in Denver with his wife and mother in September. He told me that the nonprofit group funded by the federal government to help the family get back on their feet placed them in a moldy, dirty basement apartment in a high-crime area.