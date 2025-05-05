Last Wednesday, a video went viral of a white woman defending her actions after calling a 5-year-old black boy the n-word because, allegedly, the kid had tried to steal from her son’s diaper bag.

The guy filming the video confronts her, asking if she’d used the racial slur.

She responds, “It’s none of your fucking business.”

“It is my business,” the man replies.

The woman then makes an ululation sound, apparently to mock what she perceives to be the cameraman’s Muslim heritage.

He says: “Why don’t you have the balls to say it right now again?”

“Fuck you,” she replies, before chanting the n-word multiple times.