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Francoise Farron's avatar
Francoise Farron
2m

It seems to me that with so much suffering going on in the world, you ought to think about what you can do to stop it; or at least help the ones that are suffering. Combat the antisemitism in universities; find out who actually pays faculty and students to harass Jewish faculty - if there is any - and Jewish Students. I let you in on a well-known secret: It's Qatar. billions of dollars! That buys a lot of antisemitism, AND - it's

illegal! - So what? Who cares about Laws anymore?

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Brian Lewis's avatar
Brian Lewis
24m

It is more and more apparent that liberal socialism is losing its collective mind. In the US if a person is judged to be a danger to themselves or others, themselves being the key word here, they can be "Baker acted," evaluated and even (brace yourselves) offered treatment. In Europe, a 25 year old women with "mental health issue" is assisted in killing herself. See how I tied together mental heal and danger to themselves, apparently the European Union doesn't. Now Canada offers suicide as a panacea for what ails you. Were I a cynical person, I might suspect this was to save money for a ragged social healthcare system that doesn't see the point of providing geriatric medical care. What next canada; Soylent Green?

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