Sen. Dave McCormick: The Attack on Gov. Shapiro Was an Assault on Democracy
Shapiro is a Democrat. I’m a Republican who supports President Donald Trump. No side has a monopoly on the political violence rising in our country.
Upgrade to Listen
27
When Governor Josh Shapiro and I spoke on Saturday afternoon about a potential data center investment in Pennsylvania, he ended the call by noting that he needed to go prepare for an 80-person seder which he was leading. Less than 12 hours later, he and his family were evacuated from the governor's residence, because an arsonist had set it on fire.
The pictures of the damage to the residence are horrifying. Yet even more frightening is the trend that this attack is a part of. And if left unchecked, this trend—of using political violence to settle our differences—has the potential to destroy our republic.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events