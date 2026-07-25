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Karen Loeb's avatar
Karen Loeb
20m

Eat: How odd to have ingredients for a dish (cherry bourguignon but no instructions on how to make it.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
22m

Ms. Suzy Weiss is undoubtedly gifted in various journalistic departments and even outside that tainted realm. But she can't obviously tell chalk from cheese when it comes to cinema. Despite the kudos, Mr Nolan is a sloppy film director when it comes both to clear storytelling and cinematographic arrangements. His shots as well as his characters float around like clueless amoebae that never end up fitting together properly. This has been proven film after film, and the dearer these films become, together with an artificially—albeit cleverly—induced buzz eagerly colported by unknowing journalism, the more glaring this artistic and dramatic emptiness is there for all to see.

Since cinema even more than nature abhors a vacuum, please stop entrusting this type of article to people in your immediate vicinity, instead of to genuine cinephiles and professional film critics, because nepotism has no place in cinema—which you probably consider a minor art form at TFP anyway.

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