FOR FREE PEOPLE

Meet the People That Make The Free Press Possible

FOR FREE PEOPLE

I wasted my college years. But my ambition would soon bail me out, writes Joe Nocera for The Free Press.
I’ve always believed that ambition—the desire to make one’s mark—is one of life’s great correctives, especially for the young. (Photo illustration by The Free Press, image via Getty)

What School Didn’t Teach Us: How to Succeed

I wasted my college years. But my ambition would soon bail me out.

By Joe Nocera

August 29, 2024

Welcome back to our summer series, “What School Didn’t Teach Us,” where six writers—one for each day this week (except Sunday, that’s Douglas’s day)—share the lessons they’ve learned outside of formal education. Yesterday, Larissa Phillips wrote that learning to ride horses as an adult is terrifying—but overcoming terror becomes kind of addictive. Today, our deputy managing editor, Joe Nocera, admits that he learned “absolutely nothing” in college. Read on to find out how he managed to succeed anyway.

It has occurred to me recently that during the years I spent in college five decades ago—yes, fifty long years ago—I learned absolutely nothing. I took out loans and worked two jobs during summer to pay the tuition, yet if I learned anything between the ages of 18 and 21, it was outside the classroom. For this, I have no one to blame but myself; as you shall see, I made some unfortunate choices. That it worked out fine anyway, well, that’s what this essay is about.

I grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, the oldest of nine children. My devoutly Catholic parents were public school teachers, so while we were middle class, there was never an abundance of money. When it came time to choose a college, I applied to Boston University, mainly because it was the only campus outside of Providence that I’d ever seen. (Until I was a junior in college, I had never traveled further than 50 miles to Boston, where my mother would sometimes take me to have my asthma treated at a clinic on Commonwealth Avenue, which happened to also be the home of BU.)

At my mother’s urging, I also applied to Harvard, but I knew I didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of getting in. When BU not only offered me a place but threw in a little financial aid, I said yes.

Was this the first of my unfortunate decisions? I’m sorry to say, dear alma mater, it was.

This post is for paying subscribers only

Subscribe

Already have an account? Log in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest