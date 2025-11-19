The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Sam Tanenhaus: The War Inside the Conservative Movement
Will Rahn
1HR 3M
The historian and William F. Buckley biographer joins Will Rahn to map the new ideological fault lines dividing the right.

Today, the American right is in a moment of profound chaos and dysfunction. Many conservatives are alarmed by the antisemitic rhetoric coming from Gen Z commentator Nick Fuentes and his nihilistic Groyper movement. At the same time, Candace Owens is floating conspiracy theories suggesting Israeli involvement in the assassination of Charlie Kirk. And Tucker Carlson—perhaps the most influential right-wing broadcaster—has taken a dark and conspiratorial turn. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene has broken publicly with President Trump over the Epstein files, attacking him on X and across cable news. There is infighting, division, mudslinging, and a general sense of disorientation.

To help make sense of all of this, I was joined on the most recent Free Press livestream by journalist and historian Sam Tanenhaus. His work traces the origins and evolution of the modern conservative movement, including in his recent biography of William F. Buckley, titled Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America.

The following transcript has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Will Rahn: I want to start with your broad thoughts on the uproar on the right that has broken out since Charlie Kirk’s murder. Tucker and Candace on one side, Ben Shapiro on the other, Megyn Kelly and J.D. Vance somewhere in the middle. These fights have been bubbling for a long time. What do you make of it?

Sam Tanenhaus: The Trump era is coming to a close, so now there’s a kind of soul-searching over what comes next. So much of the past decade has been the result of Trump’s personal conquest of the Republican Party that it’s hard to imagine what the right looks like without Trump at the center.

I’ve been writing, as you know, for a long time about the rise of the right and the conservative movement and its intersection of great figures: intellectuals like Buckley or Fordham, Whittaker Chambers. Their ideology and worldview fit itself into a more traditional Republican Party.

Well, that Republican Party feels so empty at this point that it’s these outside media figures who seem to dominate it more than the elected officials do.

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Will Rahn
Will Rahn is a senior editor and writer for The Free Press. Previously, he was the politics editor for Yahoo! News and the Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Tucker Carlson
Democrats
History
Republicans
Nick Fuentes

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice