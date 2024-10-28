Sally Rooney’s Literary Mob

Although some say we’ve passed peak woke, the modern left’s authoritarian impulse to push other people around is alive and well. It’s just that a memo must have gone out to the faithful that the agenda has switched, and now instead of black lives mattering or the climate changing, they…
Enjoying the story?
Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.
Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.
Already have an account? Sign in
Close Guidelines
our Comments
Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .