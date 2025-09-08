It’s Monday, September 8. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Jed Rubenfeld asks whether Trump is acting lawfully; Coleman Hughes talks to Ben Shapiro; Florida parents react to the end of vaccine mandates in the state; will China win the future?; our next livestream; and much more.

But first: Is MAHA fixing things—or making them worse?

It has been a turbulent few weeks for Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He fired his CDC director after just 29 days, which triggered an exodus of other top officials at the agency. CVS and Walgreens pulled vaccines from stores in 16 states because of the “current regulatory environment” (read: public health chaos). RFK faces a growing chorus of calls for his resignation from former CDC directors, from the Kennedy clan, and from Trump’s former surgeon general.

On Friday, RFK Jr. appeared in a fiery Senate hearing—and it wasn’t just Democrats asking the difficult questions. “I’m a doctor. Vaccines work,” said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the number-two Republican in the Senate. Asked about vaccines on Friday, Donald Trump appeared to put some distance between himself and his HHS secretary when he said “they’re just, pure and simple—they work. They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used.” (The White House says RFK has the president’s full support.) The same day, The Wall Street Journal reported that a forthcoming report on the causes of autism will link the disorder to Tylenol use in pregnancy.

What to make of all these developments? Are they a sign that Kennedy and the movement to Make America Healthy Again is coming unstuck? Or is this simply what the kind of disruption RFK promised looks like?

For clarity on this vital subject, we got in touch with a range of doctors, journalists, and public health experts. The group includes Zeke Emanuel, Emily Oster, Alex Berenson, Mark Hyman, Jillian Michaels, and others.

We asked all of them to answer the same question: Has MAHA so far been a success, a disaster, or a disappointment?

In other MAHA news, Florida’s surgeon general has just proposed ending all vaccine mandates in the state, likening them to “slavery.” What do parents think? Frannie Block found out. Read her report here:

Floridian parents might feel torn about mandating the polio vaccine. We don’t. Read our editorial:

Jed Rubenfeld: Trump Tests His Constitutional Limits Jed Rubenfeld What once counted as a once-in-a-generation constitutional crisis now seems to happen every week. In his latest column, Yale law professor Jed Rubenfeld dissects four of Trump’s most controversial recent moves—from tariffs and Fed firings to National Guard deployments and even a boat bombing—and assesses whether the president is overstepping his authority. Read full story

The Forgotten Inventor of the Modern Right Matthew Continetti These days, there are many species of American conservative—red-hatted populists, old-guard Republicans, weight-lifting denizens of the manosphere, and on and on. But even in today’s “sprawling zoo,” there remains an enduring core of American conservatism. And one forgotten former Communist did so much to define what that is. Free Press columnist Matt Continetti dives into a new biography of Frank Meyer, the eccentric who built the foundations of a movement. Read full story

Ben Shapiro on the Most Dangerous Force in America Coleman Hughes Coleman Hughes’ guest on his podcast this week is conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. Ben has a new book out, in which he frames the future of Western civilization as a battle between “lions”—those who embrace responsibility, courage, and truth—and “scavengers,” who feed on grievance and identity politics. Listen to Coleman and Ben discuss the fight between those who build and those who stoke envy. Read full story

As the second anniversary of October 7 approaches, the war in Gaza rumbles on. A second fight is ongoing, too: the information war. How are the serious problems in media culture warping how Westerners see and understand Gaza, Israel, and the world at large? That’s the question Haviv Rettig Gur will be addressing on the next Free Press livestream. Tune in tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. Add it to your calendar here.

A woman reacts in front of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Russia launched its largest drone strike of the war into Ukraine on Sunday. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia dispatched 805 Iranian-designed exploding drones and decoys across the nation, along with 13 cruise and ballistic missiles. The strikes significantly damaged a key building inside the heavily fortified government district of Kyiv.

According to internal emails obtained by Axios, officials in the Biden administration raised major concerns over the president’s use of his pardon powers, as well as his decision to sign several measures with an autopen. President Biden granted clemency to 4,245 people—more than any other president—with 95 percent of those decisions coming in the last few months of his presidency, amid increasing reports about his cognitive decline.

Father Mother Sister Brother, a film starring Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, and Tom Waits, took home the Golden Lion for Best film at the 82nd annual Venice Film Festival this weekend. The Voice of Hind Rajab, a drama by Kaouther Ben Hania set in Gaza, came in second. Following a backlash over the result, jury president Alexander Payne said, “We treasure both of those films equally, each for its own reason. And we wish both of those films a long and important life.”

President Trump escalated his threats to send the National Guard into Chicago over the weekend. In a Truth Social post, President Trump wrote, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning,” alongside the tagline “Chipocalypse Now.” “Chicago [is] about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” the president added. In response, Illinois governor JB Pritzker called Trump a “wannabe dictator” for his rhetoric.

On Sunday, South Korean officials reached a deal to return hundreds of workers detained at an ICE raid in Georgia last week. The raid, which took place at a Hyundai plant last Thursday, resulted in the detention of 475 workers, including around 300 from South Korea. “Negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded, after swift responses by the relevant ministries, business agencies, and companies,” South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said.

Pope Leo XIV recognized Carlo Acutis as the first millennial saint on Sunday. Acutis, who died in 2006 of leukemia at the age of 15, was often dubbed “God’s influencer” for his expertise in programming, which he used to spread the Gospel. Early iconography of St. Acutis depicts him holding his laptop.