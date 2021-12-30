Dec 30, 2021 • 29M

Replay: America's Cultural Revolution

 
0:00
-28:53
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Honestly with Bari Weiss to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Bari Weiss
The most interesting conversations in American life now happen in private. This show is bringing them out of the closet. Stories no one else is telling and conversations with the most fascinating people in the country, every week from former New York Times and Wall Street Journal journalist Bari Weiss.
Episode details
Comments

As the year ends, we want to share where this podcast began and replay our first episode.


What does the public shaming of Palestinian immigrant Majdi Wadi — and the boycott of his Minneapolis business — say about who we are becoming?

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices