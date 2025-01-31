The Raunchy Right Has Triumphed
Is the MAGA babe calendar what Making America Hot Again looks like?
6
If you’re looking for some, ahem, firm and well-rounded evidence of the MAGA influence on American culture, look no further than the “MAGA babes” pinup calendar released last week by the reactionary beverage maker Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer. In a press release, the company declared the calendar symbolic of a new “golden age,” borrowing a phrase…
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events