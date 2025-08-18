It’s Monday, August 18. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: The world’s oldest Christian monastery loses its autonomy. What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce teach us. And Hong Kong dissident Jimmy Lai, after 1,600 days in solitary confinement for opposing the CCP, finally reaches closing arguments in his show trial.

But first: A Free Press investigation of viral photos from Gaza.

Two weeks ago, I noticed something strange. A photo of an emaciated toddler in Gaza—so powerful that it landed on the front page of The New York Times. And not just in the Times. The same child showed up in articles by CNN, CBS, and NPR. Different news organizations, different photographers, the same boy.

That set off alarm bells. So I did something simple that perhaps no one else had done: I ran the names of children who had been shown in viral images of starvation in Gaza through Google Translate and combed Arabic media for any other details. What my reporting partner Tanya Lukyanova and I found was staggering: We were able to identify a dozen instances in which children who had been framed by mainstream media outlets as victims of alleged famine also suffered from serious pre-existing health conditions.

The resulting investigation reveals how some of America’s biggest newsrooms misled the public about Gaza’s hunger crisis, using images of gravely ill children to create the false impression that an entire population was starving. What happened when we reached out to all those newsrooms to ask why they published these images? Read our story to find out.

It may lead you to ask: Is there ever a remedy for misleading news?

Jed Rubenfeld, a Free Press columnist and professor of constitutional law at Yale Law School, tackles that question today when he explains Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to sue the Times for allegedly defaming Israel in a July 24 article headlined “Gazans Are Dying of Starvation.”

Consider these stories in The Free Press two sides of the same coin: the problem and the remedy, if one is even possible.

—Olivia Reingold

Egypt's War Against the World's Oldest Christian Monastery Mariam Wahba At the foot of Mount Sinai, the world's oldest Christian monastery is being stripped of its autonomy. Mariam Wahba reveals how Egypt's takeover of St. Catherine's mirrors a broader campaign against the country's Christians—and why its fate matters far beyond the desert.

My Parents, Their Sperm Donor, and Me Lauren Silva Laughlin For decades, sperm donation was shrouded in secrecy and shame. Now, as demand surges and supply collapses, the industry has descended into a chaotic black market. Lauren Silva Laughlin makes the case for a radical revamp—and explains why she launched a new sperm marketplace herself.

Marry a Woman Smarter Than You Will Rahn When our token straight male writer, Will Rahn, was told to cover Taylor and Travis, he put up a fight. After two hours of their podcast together, he was charmed. He writes about Travis Kelce's ease as the junior partner to his "brilliant bombshell" girlfriend Taylor Swift—and why the smartest move a man can make is to marry up.

The Dissident Beijing Can't Break Robert A. Sirico Last week, we brought you a story about Jimmy Lai, one of the world's great political dissidents, whose show trial in Hong Kong was set to move into closing arguments. Those arguments were postponed—and finally begin today. For his outspoken activism against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Lai has languished in solitary confinement for more than 1,600 days. The trial is a sham, writes Robert Sirico. Lai's guilt is preordained, the judges handpicked by the CCP. More than that, the trial is a test of the seriousness of Western democracy, and it demands our attention.

How "Sensitivity Readers" Made Publishing More Racist Coleman Hughes This week on Conversations with Coleman, Coleman talks with writer and cultural critic Adam Szetela—author of That Book Is Dangerous!—about how moral panic, social media, and identity-driven outrage are reshaping publishing. They discuss the rise of sensitivity readers, the narrowing of creative freedom, and how efforts to avoid stereotypes can end up flattening minorities into symbols instead of portraying them as fully human.