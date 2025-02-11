EXCLUSIVE: PBS Disappears DEI Department in Wake of Free Press Investigation
We asked the network about its alleged plans to hide its DEI staffers from Trump’s executive order. Hours later they were gone.
404
Just before 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon, PBS CEO Paula Kerger sent a staff-wide email announcing the departure of the company’s two DEI executives: “To ensure that we are complying with the President’s Executive Order we have closed our DEI office, and Cecilia Loving and Gina Leow are leaving PBS. I know you join me in wishing them well in their future endeavors.”
