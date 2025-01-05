Awards season officially kicks off today with the Golden Globes, and millions of us will gather—not to watch who will win an irrelevant trophy, but rather to judge who wore it best. But now, in the age of Ozempic, it’s all under scrutiny: the gowns, of course, but also the faces, the bellies, the butts. Hollywood’s addiction to weight-loss drugs means today’s red carpet creatures are thin to the point of emaciation.

Watching the parade of skeletons, it’s clear that “fat empowerment” was always a farce. And the “body positivity” movement, which is meant to celebrate all physiques no matter how big or small, was built on wishful thinking.

With Ozempic, most Americans who have the money and means now have a choice about whether to be fat or thin, and no one is choosing the belly rolls. Just consider People magazine, which published a piece entitled “Stars Who Love to Celebrate Their Curves” just before the Ozempic craze took off in December 2022. Number one celebrity on the list? Lizzo, who once said “I like being fat” and created a reality show that heralded “big grrrls.” In 2024, Lizzo took a vacation to Bali to lose weight—not through drugs, she says, but through diet and exercise—and emerged significantly lighter.