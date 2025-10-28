The Free Press
Palmer Luckey and the Future of American Power
0:00
-1:27:02

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
Palmer Luckey and the Future of American Power
Bari Weiss
1HR 27M
Bari Weiss and Palmer Luckey sit down for a sweeping conversation about his falling-out with Mark Zuckerberg, AI defense weapons, and why America lost its industrial prowess and how to get it back.
Listen On:

A former Senate staffer recently told our friend, reporter Dexter Filkins: “The last socialist systems in the world are in Cuba and the Pentagon.” My guest tonight is trying to do something about that. And good luck to anyone trying to get in his way.

When people think of defense tech titans, they might not think of my guest tonight, Palmer Luckey. He lo…

Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Tags:
Military
Honestly
Defense
AI
Tech

