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Love & Relationships
Medicine
marriage
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Scottrj's avatar
Scottrj
1h

Evan Gardener’s piece on GLP-1s is a worthless read. Worse than fluff. It cites one clinical trial that directly contradicts his thesis. Instead he refers to surveys and rumors and a couple of anecdotes. If you take or plan to take a GLP-1, or you don’t, please don’t waste your time on this article.

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JT's avatar
JT
1h

New thing bad

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