One of the founding principles of The Free Press is a belief in the American project.

Our coverage reflects our commitment to America and its promise. We make no apology for drawing distinctions between good and evil, liberalism and illiberalism, the rule of law and mob rule, freedom and unfreedom—and we forcefully advocate the former in each case.

Since day one, we’ve published stories that dig deep into our history—from the Founding Fathers to the sons and daughters of the Civil Rights Movement. We’ve covered American culture in the 20th century—from maple syrup-harvesting along the Vermont state line to country music festivals below the Mason-Dixon line. And we’ve always kept a keen eye on what our nation’s future holds—the record-setting rocket launches, the young homesteaders living off the land, and the newly minted Americans at their naturalization ceremonies.

These stories make up the essence of America 250, a yearlong celebration of our home, the people who fought for our freedoms, and those that renew our founding promises, including today.

Where We Came From

Where We Are