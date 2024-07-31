Olympics 2024

The best way to keep up with our Olympics coverage is by subscribing to the Front Page. There, you’ll get Free Press intern and Olympic correspondent Evan Gardner’s reports of the games, and you’ll also receive the best from The Free Press—the news we’re reading and deeper dives into the biggest issues of the day, straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Front Page here:

July 31

→ Simone Biles leads the “redemption tour”: In 2021, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team tragically fell short of the gold after Simone Biles sidelined herself because of a case of the twisties. It’s a silly name for a serious problem—check out my colleague Francesca Block’s dispatch on the dangers of gymnastics. But this year Biles and co. have righted themselves and won big.

The team called Paris 2024 their “redemption tour,” and oh, what sweet redemption it is. At yesterday’s team finals, Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history while leading her squad to a hard-earned gold medal. After her win she said, “I’m doing what I love and enjoying it, that’s all that matters to me.”

But it’s not over for the gymnast G.O.A.T: she’ll have the chance to compete for another, individual gold medal in the individual all-around tomorrow.

The women aren’t the only ones on an epic gymnastics run. The U.S. men’s team earned their first medal since 2008, a bronze, and they had a ball doing it. Their secret weapon was Steven Nedoroscik, better known as “pommel horse guy,” who has become an American legend overnight.

What to watch today: Just after 3 p.m., Katy Ledecky will compete in the 1500 meter freestyle—her signature event. If she medals in that event and one more (she already picked up a bronze in the 400 meter freestyle), she will be the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

July 30

→ On a roll: After winning gold in women’s street skating Sunday, Japan just keeps rolling its competition: Monday morning, the skater Yuto Horigome cruised to his second straight gold; here he is winning Tokyo in 2021. Just a couple hours later, Japan also won gold in men’s team gymnastics. The U.S. won bronze in that event, breaking a 16-year drought on the men’s side. But Japan’s day of dominance came to a close with a crushing defeat in women’s basketball, falling to the Americans 102–76.

Portugal’s Ricardo Batista dives into the Seine River to start the swimming stage of the men’s individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (David Goldman via Getty Images)

→ Water under the Pont Neuf: An emerging theme of Paris 2024? Burying the hatchet. Dawn Staley, coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team and sitting member of the U.S. women’s basketball selection committee, said that if selections were today, she’d consider letting Caitlin Clark onto the team. The omission of Clark was big news—and in the eyes of some, a big own goal for the sport. “If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team,” said Staley. This is four months after Staley’s team wiped the floor with Clark’s team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, in the National Championship.

Snoop Dogg, the rapper turned NBC correspondent, is also squashing his beef in Paris. While interviewing Simone Biles’ family, her mother confronted him about shrugging off a photo request in Times Square in 2010. Snoop laughed it off and offered the D.O.G.G. equivalent to an apology, pointing to an infant in Biles’ entourage: “Shout-out to the baby that’s frowning at me.”

What to watch today: At 7 a.m. EST, the U.S. men’s volleyball team, led by influencer-in-chief Erik Shoji, takes on Germany; at 12:15 p.m., Biles and co. will shoot for gold in the women’s gymnastics team final. And at 9:30 p.m., the final matchup of men’s surfing will go down in Tahiti.

And for some commercial-break reading: Get into the mathematics behind swimming, take a view on the outcry over the new, less skimpy volleyball uniforms, and read this profile of “the grand duchess of Luxembourg table tennis,” 61-year old Ni Xia Lian.

July 29

→ You win some, you lose some: The U.S. got off to a bit of a slow start this weekend, after China took home the first gold of the year in riflery Saturday morning. I try not to be an alarmist when it comes to China, but if America is losing the gun-shooting event, maybe we really are falling behind.

But nothing can stop America’s gymnasts. Simone Biles cemented her triumphant return, albeit with an injured calf, by qualifying for the medal round in every single event. She’ll be joined in the final by her teammate Suni Lee—who won the all-around gold in 2020—making Thursday the first time two former champs from the same squad will compete with each other in the all-around final.

Other winners: Phoenix Suns’ superstar Kevin Durant led the U.S. men’s basketball team in a 26-point blowout over Serbia. Female fencers Lauren Scruggs and Lee Kiefer competed in an all-American final with Kiefer taking home the gold. And after placing second in the qualifiers, 31-year-old swimming sensation and full-time engineer Nic Fink tied for second in a thrilling 100-meter breaststroke final, winning his long-overdue first Olympic medal and coming two-hundredths of a second away from gold.

→ City of Love: In big off-field news, Argentina’s Pablo Simonet, who plays handball, and Pilar Campoy, a hockey player, got engaged in the Olympic Village, surrounded by their teammates. But unlike the RNC, the Paris Olympics is firmly anti–hookup culture: the dating app Grindr disabled its location services in the Olympic village, citing safety concerns for LGBTQ athletes. Sensing a gap in the market, some of the more entrepreneurial athletes have set up a booming OnlyFans economy.

What to watch today: At 9:35 a.m. EST, join Flavor Flav in watching USA vs. Spain in women’s water polo; at 10 a.m., watch ex-NBA player Chase Budinger continue his epic beach volleyball run against France; and at 3 p.m., the American women’s basketball team (minus Caitlin Clark) get their Olympics underway against Japan.

Coco Gauff and LeBron James, flag bearers of Team United States, are seen on a boat waving their flag along the Seine River during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. (Maddie Meyer via Getty Images)

→ Was the opening ceremony demonic or just cringe? The Olympic opening ceremony is an opportunity to showcase the best of the host country: their inventions and innovations, their proudest achievements and their physical prowess. Back in Beijing in 2008, China subbed in a cuter 7-year-old girl to lip-synch a song that was really being sung behind the curtain by a more talented 9-year-old because the older girl had crooked teeth. And you’re telling me the best France has to offer is a man with a beard twerking in a bustier?

Thomas Jolly, the choreographer responsible for this slopfest, told the AP, “My wish isn’t to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock. Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.”

But inclusion is not the point of the Olympics. Quite the opposite. Excellence is the point. Read Suzy Weiss’s full take on the opening ceremony that missed the point.