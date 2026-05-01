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NORAD and Protecting America from Nuclear Attack, with Lance Blyth
Aaron MacLean
50M
The command historian explains how North America’s air defense has evolved and what it reveals about today’s threats.

Lance R. Blyth, command historian of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), joins School of War to discuss the evolution of North America’s air defense. How has NORAD adapted to shifting threats over the decades? Are today’s threats manageable? Are we in a new Cold War? And what can the comm…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Military
History

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