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Nonviolence in a Violent Age: Coleman Hughes Live in Atlanta
Coleman Hughes
1HR 8M
What can today’s activists learn from the discipline, sacrifice, and moral clarity of the civil rights movement?
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During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and the wave of campus protests since, I have been struck by how far modern activism seems to have drifted from the strategies and philosophies of the civil rights era—which, in my opinion, should have remained the model. In the 1950s and ’60s, political change was pursued with discipline, pre…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Protest
BLM
History
Bonus Podcast Episode
Political Violence
America at 250

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