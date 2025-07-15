The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Freya India
Freya India is author of the Substack GIRLS and a staff writer for After Babel.
Tags:
Therapy
Internet
Ideas
Culture
Love & Relationships
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice