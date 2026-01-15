The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Niall Ferguson: What Happens Next in Iran Will Change the Middle East Forever
Coleman Hughes
1HR 4M
There are costs to intervention in Iran—and enormous costs to inaction.

Iran is in crisis. The largest protests in years have brought millions into the streets and sparked a brutal crackdown by the regime. More than 12,000 people are reported to have been killed.

To understand what triggered the protests and why they matter so profoundly, I sat down with historian and Free Press contributor Niall Ferguson.

Niall and I discuss…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Annual
$8.33/month
Billed as $100 yearly
Monthly
$10/month
Billed as $10 monthly
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Foreign Policy
Iran

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice