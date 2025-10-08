The Free Press
Niall Ferguson and Bari Weiss on October 7 and Our Changed World
Bari Weiss
1HR 5M
As Hamas signals openness to President Trump’s peace plan two years into the war in Gaza, the historian joined Bari to discuss the latest developments in U.S. foreign policy.

Two years ago today, Hamas invaded Israel. They slaughtered some 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage. Most of their targets were civilians. Many were children. Forty-eight hostages are still being held in Gaza.

It was the single worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It was the beginning of a war between Israel and Iran. It was also a litmus test for the civilized world—one that too many have failed.

As we commemorate two years since that horrific day, negotiations between Hamas and Israel to reach a peace deal are currently underway in Egypt, and an end to the war feels closer than ever.

There is nobody better suited to make sense of this moment than Niall Ferguson. Niall is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford and a columnist at The Free Press. He is the author of 16 books, and one of the most influential historians of our time.

I sat down with Niall to discuss the lessons learned and the ones the world has yet to absorb, and America’s role in the war and in the broader, changing global order.

Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Foreign Policy
Israel
Ukraine

