Last September, a shooting occurred in a subway station in Brooklyn. The shooters were members of the NYPD. They were there that afternoon policing a subway system that in 2024 saw 561 felonious assaults and 10 murders, the most in over 25 years.

Here’s what happened:

Derrell Mickles, a 37-year-old man with multiple past arrests, had entered the Sutter Avenue station without paying. Police told him to leave. Upon his exit, police noticed he had a knife with an exposed blade. Nine minutes later, Mickles returned to the station, again without paying, and was confronted by officers Alex Wong and Edmund Mays, who demanded, 38 times in under two minutes, that he drop the knife. After Mickles argued, threatened the officers, demanded to be killed, plucked out Taser prongs, and then charged at the officers, Wong and Mays shot him.