When world leaders gather in Poland this January 27 to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, one seat will be ominously empty. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of all the leaders of the world, cannot set foot on Polish soil without risking arrest.

The reason is that the International Criminal Court has charged Mr. Netanyahu, and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant with war crimes and crimes against humanity. Though the Biden administration has called out the ICC’s lack of jurisdiction and “troubling process errors,” denouncing a decision “we fundamentally reject,” the Polish government has thus far claimed it will comply with the arrest warrants.

As on previous anniversaries of this event, which is recognized as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, many world leaders will assemble in Poland to deliver speeches on the lessons of the mass murder of Europe’s Jews. This year, given the surge of antisemitic violence around the world, the memorial will be especially significant. No doubt the slogan “never again” will be a refrain throughout the day.

It would be hard to contrive a crueler or more emblematic set of ironies. Not only will a major commemoration of the slaughter of six million Jews take place in the presence of all major foreign leaders except those of the world’s only Jewish state, but two of the legal terms erroneously deployed against Israel—“crimes against humanity,” as in the ICC warrant, and “genocide,” as alleged by human rights organizations—were pioneered by two Polish-born Jews. Hersch Lauterpacht and Raphael Lemkin, both of whom lost family members in the Holocaust, developed these concepts for use in international legal proceedings after the war.