When I first heard President Donald Trump’s words on the tarmac—when he blamed Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for starting the war that Russia launched against Ukraine—I was absolutely shocked.
I was shocked because I liked what President Trump was saying in the last months of his campaign trail in 2024. He promised to bring back common sense, and in many ways he has. He brought back common sense by resisting Woke dogmatism which, to me, looked like neocommunist ideology conquering more and more public spaces in the United States.
President Trump has also brought back common sense to the Middle East, where we in Israel have had to live for too long with a double standard that treats terrorist organizations on an equal level with our democracy—and where appeasing Iran was considered the best way to preserve peace.
But this is exactly why I was so surprised that Trump seems to have adopted the rhetoric of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin. He repeated a line from the Kremlin that sounded like Soviet-style propaganda: that Zelensky is not a legitimate leader. When Putin, the seemingly eternal leader of Russia, says it, it is laughable. When the president of the United States says it, it’s alarming, tragic, and does not comply with common sense.
To say that Zelensky is a comedian is tantamount to saying President Ronald Reagan was nothing more than a Hollywood actor. Reagan was a Hollywood actor, but he became the leader of the free world and defeated communism. Similarly, Zelensky was a comedian, but he became a hero of historic proportions in the fight for Ukraine and the free world. When the free world was paralyzed by Putin and his threats of nuclear war, and Putin invaded Ukraine in order to conquer it in one week, Zelensky united the country and stopped the invasion. Today, Ukraine’s struggle against Russia’s imperial ambitions protects the future of the free world.
President Trump’s statement is equivalent to an American president in the Cold War approving the Soviet assault in the Prague Spring, because the stability of the communist regime is important for the stability of the world, or because a few Czech extremists have allegedly caused the conflict.
I can only imagine what the political prisoners and dissidents in Russian jails are feeling today. Only a year ago Alexei Navalny was killed by Putin in one of his prisons. Before he died, Navalny wrote me a few letters in which he said that what he saw in Russia’s prisons was the same world that I once experienced as a prisoner in the Soviet Union.
But I think that in some ways it is worse for the political prisoners in Russia today. We had the advantage of knowing that President Reagan was on our side. But what should the hundreds sent to Russian prisons for many years for daring to call out Putin’s aggression feel today?
I hope that President Trump will take the course of common sense and make it clear that he is against Russian aggression. Because a world where an American president supports Vladimir Putin is a dangerous place.
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2025/02/21/watch-marco-rubio-reveals-why-the-trump-administration-is-so-ticked-at-zelensky-n2185837.
"HERRIDGE: When President Trump posts that President Zelensky is a dictator without elections, what are you thinking?
RUBIO: I think President Trump is very upset at President Zelensky and in some cases rightfully so. Look, number one, Joe Biden had frustration with Zelensky. People shouldn't forget it. There are newspaper articles out there about how he cursed at him in a phone call because Zelensky, instead of saying thank you for all your help is immediately out there messaging what we're not doing or what he's not getting.
I think the second thing, frankly, is that I was very upset because we had a conversation with Zelensky, the vice president and I, the three of us, and we discussed this issue about the mineral rights, and we explained to them, look, we want to be a joint venture with you, not because we're trying to steal from your country but because we think that is actually a security guarantee. If we're your partner in an important economic endeavor, we get to get paid back some of the money that taxpayers have given, close to $200 billion, and now, we have a vested interest in the security of Ukraine. And he said, sure we want to do this deal, the only thing is, I need to run it through my legislative process.
I read two days later that Zelensky is out there saying, "I rejected the deal, I told them no way, that we're not doing that." Well, that's not what happened in that meeting. So you start to get upset at somebody, we're trying to help these guys. One of the points the president made in his messaging is not that we don't care about Ukraine, but Ukraine is on another continent. It doesn't directly impact the daily lives of Americans. We care about because it has implications for our allies and ultimately for the world, but there needs to be some level of gratitude about this, and when you don't see and you see him out there accusing the president of living in a world of disinformation, that's highly, very counterproductive, and I don't need to explain it to you or anybody else Donald Trump, President Trump is not the kind of person who is going to sit there and take that.
He's very transparent. He's going to tell you exactly how he feels, and he sent a message that he's not going to be gamed here. He's willing to work on peace because he cares about Ukraine, and he hopes Zelensky will be a partner in that and not someone who's out there putting this sort of counter-messaging to sort of hustle us in that regard. That's not gonna be productive here."
It appears that a lot of folks around the world seem to think that the U.S. should just put up with criticism and keep paying for Europe's defense. And that Zelensky should be allowed to be two-faced with the president of the United States.
I'm coming to the conclusion that, no matter what Trump does, it will never be enough for some folks. The best way to deal with folks like that is to not waste your time trying to please them. If that disappoints Natan Sharansky---a bona-fide hero, I may add---then he will have to be disappointed. I can live with that.
At some point, you get very very tired of being taken advantage of. For decades the U.S. sent polite presidents and politicians who asked Western Europe, very nicely, to look to its own defenses. That didn't work. So now you get Trump.
On this issue Trump offers nothing hopeful to Ukraine, and tries to slap down Zelensky because he won't come running when Trump whistles. Ukraine has to give up territory, get rid of Zelensky, and hand over resources to U.S. Despite the $ flow from U.S. it was still Ukrainians fighting, suffering, and dying. What is Trump expecting Putin to give up?