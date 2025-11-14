The Free Press
Sascha Seinfeld
Sascha is a writer and junior editor at The Free Press. While at Duke University, her sketch “O-Week” appeared on Inside Amy Schumer and contributed to a Writers’ Guild Award-winning season. She later worked for screenwriting duo Lauren Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Business Affairs Productions), pitching ideas for projects including Dumb Money (2023). After graduating, she wrote, directed, and fundraised for her short film The Final Cut (2024), which premiered at Aspen Shortsfest in 2025.
