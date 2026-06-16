Vice President J.D. Vance is frustrated. He wants his fellow Republicans to calm down and trust the U.S.-Iran negotiations. The problem is that so many in Washington now are trashing the memorandum of understanding, or MOU, that the president announced Sunday, without knowing all the facts. This crowd is “criticizing a deal based on unconfirmed media reports,” the vice president posted on X. What’s more, Vance added, politicians and journalists who insist that one cannot trust a word Iran’s regime says now “apparently believe anonymously sourced social media posts.”

We understand why Vance is concerned. If the reports from Iran’s official news agencies are correct, then he and the president have just capitulated to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. Over the weekend, the Iranian state-run Mehrs News agency reported that over the 60-day negotiations period, Iran’s regime will receive $24 billion worth of unfrozen assets, $12 billion of which will reach their coffers before the talks even start.