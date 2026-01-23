Mr. Mayor, Let the Kids Have a Snow Day
For the love of God, or whatever you’re allowed to call him in a New York school these days, can you just let the kids frolic in the snow on Monday?
NEW YORK — One of the great advantages to growing up in the Northeast is the occasional snow day. Yet here in the region’s biggest city, kids will likely be subjected to silly and ineffectual “remote learning” if, as predicted, Mother Gaia drops a foot of snow on us over the weekend.
That means that instead of a day of snowball fights and sledding, the city’s kids will be stuck staring at a screen in their bedrooms.
There is still time for our new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, to reverse course; on Wednesday, he said he would make a final decision as forecasts become clearer. But that announcement came just after his handpicked schools chancellor, Kamar Samuels, said that schools will go remote in the event of a large storm.
