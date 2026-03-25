The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Michael Oren
Historian, Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Former MK and Deputy Minister for Diplomacy, New York Times bestselling author, writer of the Substack 'Clarity,' and founder of the Israel Advocacy Group
Tags:
Palestine
Journalism
Iran
Conspiracy
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice