NEW YORK CITY—On Monday, celebrities braved a bitter drizzle and high humidity to show face at the annual Met Gala, supposedly a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, but really: It’s fashion’s prom night. The event is chaired each year by Anna Wintour—this year her co-chairs were the actor Colman Domingo, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and musicians A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams—and it gives an opportunity for the rabble to look at and rate the elaborate outfits worn by the sparklier set.