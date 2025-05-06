Met Gala Fashion Police: Who’s the Dandiest?
With few exceptions, the women looked like they were going to a business meeting in 1985. The men, meanwhile, went a little too hard on accessories.
NEW YORK CITY—On Monday, celebrities braved a bitter drizzle and high humidity to show face at the annual Met Gala, supposedly a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, but really: It’s fashion’s prom night. The event is chaired each year by Anna Wintour—this year her co-chairs were the actor Colman Domingo, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and musicians A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams—and it gives an opportunity for the rabble to look at and rate the elaborate outfits worn by the sparklier set.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events